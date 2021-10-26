Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Harvey Lambert (left) of England lost to Evgenii Kool of Russia on the opening day

AIBA World Boxing Championships Venue: Belgrade Arena, Serbia Dates: 25 Oct to 6 Nov Coverage: Live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app from the quarter-finals.

The AIBA World Boxing Championships for men take place in Serbia from 25 October to 6 November - and the BBC has live coverage from the quarter-final stages on its digital platforms.

Nine fighters will represent a new-look England squad with the boxers who represented Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics rested.

One of the most experienced fighters in Belgrade is featherweight Niall Farrell, who overcame serious injury to regain his place in the team.

Flyweight Kiaran MacDonald and light-middleweight Harris Akbar have both been part of GB Boxing's Podium squad for more than four years and travelled to Tokyo 2020 as sparring partners to help prepare Team GB's boxers.

Manchester's Conner Tudsbury, 24, was a late addition to the original squad and will compete in the new 81-86kg cruiserweight category.

The full England squad (featherweight, Birmingham), Kiaran MacDonald (flyweight, Sunderland), Harvey Lambert (welterweight, Hull), Harris Akhbar (light-middleweight, Bradford), Lewis Richardson (middleweight, Colchester), George Crotty (light-heavyweight, Royston), Conner Tudsbury (cruiserweight, Manchester), Lewis Williams (heavyweight, Leamington Spa), Delicious Orie (super-heavyweight, Wolverhampton)

BBC coverage times

All times listed are GMT and are subject to change.

TUESDAY, 2 NOVEMBER

Quarter-finals

12:00-15:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app

17:00-20:30 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

THURSDAY, 4 NOVEMBER

Semi-finals

12:00-15:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

17:00-20:30 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

FRIDAY, 5 NOVEMBER

Finals

17:00-18:40 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

SATURDAY, 6 NOVEMBER

Finals

17:00-19:05 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app, BBC Red Button from 17:30

Late changes

