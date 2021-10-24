Last updated on .From the section Boxing

The undefeated Shakur Stevenson (right) now boasts a record of 17 wins, with nine knockouts

American Shakur Stevenson stopped compatriot Jamel Herring in the 10th round to win the WBO super-featherweight title in Atlanta.

Unbeaten Stevenson, 24, is now a two-weight champion after dominating Herring, 35, who had retired Carl Frampton after stopping him in April.

Stevenson's power and speed were too much for Herring who cut his eye in the ninth, before the referee stepped in.

"I wanted to show everything tonight," said Stevenson.

"I wanted a fun fight: show my skills, my boxing, my power."

The Olympic silver medallist and former featherweight champion, who is now unbeaten in 17 professional fights, added: "I want to be a superstar in the sport; I'm here to last."

The defeat was Herring's third loss in 26 fights while this was Stevenson's ninth knockout of his career.