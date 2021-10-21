Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Undisputed champion Josh Taylor will put his belts on the line against Jack Catterall in February

Josh Taylor's homecoming world title defence against Jack Catterall has been delayed to 26 February after the undisputed super-lightweight champion injured his knee in training.

They were set to meet on 18 December at Glasgow's Hydro arena.

The new date at the same venue is Taylor's first defence since his historic win over Jose Ramirez in May.

"I am gutted I won't be able to defend my titles on 18 December as planned," said the 30-year-old Scot.

"But I wanted to make sure I was 100% healthy to give my incredible fans the show they deserve.

"This homecoming has been a long time in the making and it will be worth the wait."

Englishman Catterall, 28, says he will "turn the frustration into positive energy" with the WBO mandatory challenger adding: "2022, I will be world champion."