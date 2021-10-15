Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Savannah Marshall takes on undefeated challenger Lolita Muzeya in Newcastle

Savannah Marshall insists she is "bombproof" as she prepares to defend her WBO middleweight title this Saturday.

Marshall takes on Zambian challenger Lolita Muzeya in Newcastle just half an hour away from where she grew up.

Muzeya is undefeated in 16 fights and although the 30-year-old is somewhat of an unknown prospect, Marshall is not concerned.

"I know what I can do, I know what I'm capable of," she told BBC Sport.

"I think the way Peter [Fury] has coached me, he's made me a bit bombproof.

"I know if she brings this or does that, I'll do this. There's nothing I haven't seen in an opponent unless they turn up and do something special."

While Marshall, 30, is not looking past Muzeya, talk of a unification fight with American superstar Claressa Shields continues to swirl around the knockout artist.

The multiple-weight world champion's only loss was to Marshall in the amateur ranks and Shields has repeatedly called for a rematch with her rival.

Marshall (10-0) said a unification could happen next, with Shields already saying she would be happy to take on Marshall in the UK.

"I've always been confident in what I can do and yeah I know I'll beat Claressa [Shields], I know I'll beat Lolita but saying it and doing it are two different things," she said.

"Lolita is in my way and I'll get shot of her then crack on with Claressa."

'It's a no-surrender business'

Hughie Fury is on a two-fight winning streak

Just a week after Tyson Fury stopped Deontay Wilder in an all-time classic, his cousin Hughie Fury (25-3) takes up the mantle.

Fury is trained by his father Peter - who also coaches Marshall - and takes on a tough challenge in German heavyweight Christian Hammer (26-7).

"It's a no-surrender businesses," Peter said. "There's no playing boxing. We're here to do a job and get it done properly. Hughie will fight to the last drop of blood in his body. The only time he's going out on the floor is if he's out cold.

"If he's got any breath in him, if his heart is pumping, he's getting up. That's what he's brought up to do. They're fighters, this is a warrior sport."

At 27, Fury has already fought for a world title and is on a two-fight winning streak after suffering a points loss to Alexander Povetkin in 2019.

"I'm a fighting man," Fury said, knowing a convincing win over 34-year-old Hammer will get him one step closer to being a world title contender again.

'I am going to terrorise you'

Chris Eubank Jr had two opponents pull out before his last fight was cancelled

Chris Eubank Jr (30-2) is a surprise addition to the card after his fight against Anatoli Muratov earlier this month was cancelled. The British fighter was meant to headline promotional company Boxxer's first show on Sky Sports, but will now fight Wanik Awdijan (28-1).

The pair came face-to-face at the news conference for the first time, with Eubank Jr objecting to Awdijan's calm demeanour.

"I'm disappointed in this man here because he had so much to say online. So much heat and energy came from his social media. Now? I see a man who doesn't have the same fire," he said.

"I want to make sure that you understand this - before you said the things that you said, you were just a guy that I needed to beat to get to the next guy. There was no malice.

"After seeing the things you said? I have a reason to terrorise you. I hope you understand the position you have put yourself in."

Awdijan was an alternate for Eubank Jr's last fight, but Muratov was instead selected to replace Sven Elbir after he pulled out having contracted Covid-19.

Muratov then failed his pre-fight medical checks and Awdijan insisted during his fiery exchanges with Eubank Jr that he was too "scared" to fight him two weeks ago.

"You were scared. Everyone has their excuses," he said, with Eubank Jr firing back that Awdijan was overweight.

"Everyone is beatable, even him. He's a human, like me. He has two losses, too."

The Newcastle card also includes several local stars in action with Lewis Ritson facing Hank Lundy and emerging prospect April Hunter fighting Kirstie Bavington.