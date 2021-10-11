Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Rosie Eccles missed out on a place at the Tokyo Olympics

British boxers Rosie Eccles and Kerry Davis both won gold medals at the Balkan Tournament in Bulgaria.

Wales' Eccles and England's Davis led the way as every member of the Great Britain team won a medal.

Welterweight Eccles, 25, stopped Uzbekistan's Khadichabonu Abdullaeva in the second round of her final.

Davis, 24, beat France's Davina Michel on a 4-1 decision to win the middleweight title while flyweight Tori-Ellis Willetts, 26, took silver.

Willetts, of Nuneaton, was beaten in her final by Italian Olena Savchuk.

GB's bronze medals were won by flyweight Demie-Jade Resztan, lightweight Shona Whitwell and light-middleweight Jodie Wilkinson as they returned to action.