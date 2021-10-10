Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Liam Smith celebrates after his knockout win over Anthony Fowler

A big Saturday night followed by Sunday league football equals a typical weekend for many.

But most people don't spend their Saturday night winning the WBA international super-welterweight title.

Liam Smith did though, and then turned out for Custys FC in Liverpool on Sunday - and he scored too.

Wearing the number nine shirt against Allerton, the 33-year-old curled in a goal on the stroke of half-time as his team went on to win 10-0.

He had suffered a cut above his right eye in the first round against Anthony Fowler the previous night, in a fight dubbed the 'Battle of Liverpool', and was sporting a shiner as he took to the pitch on Sunday.

Smith is a former WBO light-middleweight champion - which is the same category as super-welterweight, with different governing bodies giving the division different names.

He beat Fowler with an eighth-round knockout in a commanding display at Liverpool's M&S Arena to win the WBA title.

Rest day on Monday? Probably not.