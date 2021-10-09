Tyson Fury defeats Deontay Wilder to retain WBC heavyweight title in Las Vegas

By Alex BysouthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Boxingcomments242

Fury v Wilder
Fury delivered the knockout blow in the 11th round

Tyson Fury delivered a thrilling 11th-round knockout against Deontay Wilder to retain his WBC heavyweight crown as their trilogy bout produced another classic on an electric night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Twenty months since Fury dethroned the American, the 33-year-old had to show all his resolve and resilience to extend his undefeated professional record to 32 fights after twice being floored in the fourth round.

Fury sent his opponent sprawling in an explosive third, only to see Wilder recover and the Briton found himself on the end of the Bronze Bomber's huge right hand twice in quick succession.

Wilder was hanging on by the end of the seventh but was still in a gruelling fight come the 10th, when Fury knocked him down once more, before delivering the final blow in the 11th to bring this particular chapter of heavyweight boxing to a close.

"I was down a couple of times, I was hurt, Wilder is a strong puncher," said Fury.

"It was a great fight. I will not make any excuses, Wilder is a top fighter, he gave me a run for my money. I always say I am the best fighter in the world and he is the second best.

"Don't ever doubt me. When the chips are down I can always deliver."

Fury shows he is never beaten

This might not have been the fight Fury wanted but, after a controversial draw in their first meeting in 2018 and seventh-round stoppage from Fury last time out, it again delivered the blockbuster battle the Las Vegas crowd was craving.

Tensions had been simmering throughout fight week and only continued to bubble as Wilder's delayed entrance left the arena waiting, before the lights finally went down and the American, who listed his elaborate and heavy ring-walk outfit as one of the excuses for his loss to Fury last year, emerged in a more understated fur-lined gown.

But what's a few minutes when this classic tussle was more than a year in the making?

Fury, dressed as a Roman centurion, followed to a backdrop of AC/DC as both fighters stepped inside the ropes for the first time since their explosive meeting at the MGM Grand in February 2020.

That was pre-pandemic and the Morecambe-based boxer was buoyed by the thousands of UK fans who had flooded to Las Vegas to support their charge, but travel restrictions meant there was never going to be the boisterous following for the British hopeful this time.

But the local support could not help but be wowed by Fury once more as he again proved that, despite finding himself on the canvas, you can never write this man off.

Wilder came out looking to dictate from the opening bell with a series of jabs to the body as Fury took his time to size up a remodelled opponent, one new trainer Malik Scott says has more in his tool box than previously shown.

But it was Fury who then began to dominate and a huge left-right combination sent Wilder to the ground.

The 35-year-old survived the count and, rejuvenated by the bell, felled Fury with a mammoth right of his own and followed with another to send the champion tumbling once more in the same round as the anticipation of an upset grew.

Fury, though, rose from there on and a determined Wilder was hanging on for several rounds before the champion finally landed a right that ended the fight after 11 enthralling rounds.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

243 comments

  • Comment posted by silas, today at 05:51

    I think it's fortune in disguise when AJ reflects on his defeat to Usyk.

    He doesn't have a prayer against the mighty Fury.

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 06:05

      Pandemania replied:
      Wow 👏 😮 what a fight that was ... AJ would stand no chance with these.

  • Comment posted by thedegenerate, today at 05:49

    Fury is just too good. Joshua wouldn't have stood a chance.

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 05:49

    God that big son of a gun can sing 🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 06:05

      Pandemania replied:
      😃One of a kind aint he

  • Comment posted by We re just double checking this comment, today at 05:46

    Fair play to Wilder, the man does not know when to quit.

    Fury was dominant against a man that does not know when he is beat.

    Much respect to the loser in this fight.

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 05:53

      Celts replied:
      He deserved to win, but would hardly say dominant.

      He still got knocked down twice and was only slightly ahead on the scorecards. Neither of these 2 have anything on the great heavy weights of the past!

  • Comment posted by danology, today at 05:49

    No doubts now Fury No1

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 06:03

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      Christmas single coming out?

  • Comment posted by Statistic, today at 05:52

    Fury vs AJ = Pitbull vs Poodle

    • Reply posted by mr Smith , today at 05:53

      mr Smith replied:
      At best

  • Comment posted by greenster, today at 05:47

    Unreal performance from Fury. Wilder showed heart, but just needs to retire. I cannot see another heavyweight out there that can beat Fury. Too big, too strong and too skillful. Hats off to him.

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 05:51

      Celts replied:
      Why does he need to retire?

  • Comment posted by Nabz, today at 05:51

    The things AJ will do to avoid Fury. Triggering a rematch clause before the fury’s fight just showed that AJ has no intention to face fury and it doing everything possible to stay out of his firing line.

    Well done Fury. Time to unify the belts next and fight Usyk.

    • Reply posted by howaythelads, today at 06:06

      howaythelads replied:
      I'm a fan of both, but that's not why he triggered it. It's to get his 3 belts back that had to have 3 championship fights for, without those, there is no undisputed. I think AJ will win the rematch... the we can have out classic

  • Comment posted by bbc waste, today at 05:54

    Fury showed his class tonight even though he was careless on a number of occasions. He's cemented his place as a great heavyweight. As for Wilder, a poor loser and should retire!

    • Reply posted by micky1up, today at 05:57

      micky1up replied:
      yes and eddy the eagle was the best we had

  • Comment posted by Valarinz, today at 05:52

    Anyone with half the courage and heart of Wilder will definitely make it in life, dude just kept going

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 05:47

    Heavy weight champion master class
    AJ nothing on tyson

  • Comment posted by Mr Magoo, today at 05:56

    Wilder, a warrior, but an idiot sore loser

    Tyson - LEGEND

    • Reply posted by courtslcfc, today at 06:09

      courtslcfc replied:
      A sore loser how? By being escorted away from the ring with a doctor? Get a grip he took a pasting, he couldn't walk, he was being held up as he shuffled down the tunnel.

  • Comment posted by Jim Brown, today at 05:51

    Fury the best heavyweight of the past 20 years.

    The greatest of his generation.

    He would batter AJ

  • Comment posted by J3YB, today at 05:46

    Good entertainment. The better boxer won. Bided his time, picked his shots as we would expect him to. Wilder is a great athlete, but was outboxed today. Again, as we expected.

    • Reply posted by kblomer91, today at 05:49

      kblomer91 replied:
      Unbelievable heart from Wilder but the better man won again. What a great trilogy!

  • Comment posted by andrew rowe, today at 05:51

    After his dance with Joshua the other week I’m sure Usyk will now understand what proper heavyweight boxing looks like. Both Fury and Wilder deserve credit as that was a real war.

  • Comment posted by FelixStewart, today at 05:48

    Not sure AJs team will be rushing him to fight Fury. Wilder has more power than AJ and caught him heavy again but got beat up again. Fury is the man. Would pattern AJ up.

  • Comment posted by --, today at 05:55

    Joshua watching at home glad he lost to Usyk - Fury would absolutely batter him

  • Comment posted by notasthickasyoumightthink, today at 05:50

    DW may be tough but has no class as after the fight showed.

    Get in Tyson!

  • Comment posted by THE BRIGHTSON, today at 05:57

    My word Fury has a chin of steel. No way AJ can last 5 rounds with Fury. I don't think he can be defeated by knockout. Whoever beats him if any, will beat Fury on points.. My word Fury looks so impressive..

    • Reply posted by ashleyf1986, today at 06:00

      ashleyf1986 replied:
      I think AJ gives Fury a better fight then Wilder as he has more technical ability and he hits very hard so theres more to think about for Fury! That said I dont think he will win. FURY is the King ! Amazing fight tonight and the rightful end to the trilogy

  • Comment posted by Four Candles, today at 05:52

    Joshua will be sooooooo glad he list to Usyk, couldn’t imagine him in the same building as Wilder, never mind the same boxing ring.

    • Reply posted by hello world, today at 06:02

      hello world replied:
      No boxer is ever glad he lost a fight. This the most stupid comment I have ever read.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport