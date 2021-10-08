Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk (centre) stunned Anthony Joshua at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last month

Anthony Joshua's rematch against heavyweight rival Oleksandr Usyk could take place in March, his promoter Eddie Hearn says.

Hearn confirmed on Saturday night that Joshua had triggered his rematch clause against the Ukrainian.

Usyk stunned Britain's Joshua last month, winning by unanimous decision to take the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight belts.

"He [Joshua] has got his head back in the game," Hearn said.

"He is training now and today we officially triggered the rematch for the Oleksandr Usyk fight which we will see early next spring.

"We're looking for him to become a three-time heavyweight world champion. I think realistically March is when you're likely to see the rematch."

Usyk has previously said he wants the rematch to take place at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv.