Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder III: Fury tells Wilder to retire

Fury v Wilder III Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas. Date: Saturday, 9 October (approx. 04:00 BST on Sunday, 10 October). Coverage: Live text updates on BBC Sport website.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will not face off at Friday's weigh-in because promoter Bob Arum feels the process treats fighters like "animals" and he does not want one of them getting hurt.

The pair meet for a third time in Las Vegas on Saturday with Briton Fury defending his WBC heavyweight title.

But Arum said the idea of facing off beforehand "dehumanises" them.

"I will not have these fighters being treated like they are fighting dogs or fighting cocks," he told BBC Sport.

"The fighters will not face off, both promotional companies agree."

Arum also cancelled a stare down that was due to take place after a heated final press conference on Wednesday, in which Fury goaded his opponent.

"The press conference ended up almost like a debate and it got very personal and things were said, particularly by Tyson to Deontay, which as a normal human being he can take umbrage to," he added.

"It got under his skin. Maybe you can box with Tyson Fury, but you cannot debate with him - he's really too quick and he projects well, he's great and he's funny and he's a great debater.

"So you could see the anger building up in Deontay Wilder. because he felt he was humiliated by Tyson Fury and I think everybody watching felt that."

Arum said while he believes the tradition is outdated and unnecessarily provocative, the potential for things to get out of hand and one of the fighters ending up getting hurt was another reason there would be no face-off at the weigh-in.

"If you put them together he (Wilder) has a way to answer back, he pushes, he shoves - you notice they didn't put up one security guy on stage," said Arum.

"Why would I allow that? Because the chances of the fight not happening because somebody gets hurts would be great.

"I really object to taking these fighters and making them like pitdogs, facing each other, what does that mean? We are always looking for trouble, why are we doing that? Do you see in professional American Football the two quarterbacks face off?

"They are not animals, they are sportsmen. I think they are unnecessary, it dehumanises the fighters and I don't think its good for the sport."