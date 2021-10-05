Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Crocker produced an impressive display to beat Deniz Ilbay in March

Lewis Crocker will defend his WBO European welterweight title against Artem Haroyan at Belfast's Ulster Hall next month.

The Belfast boxer's fight against the Armenian will headline the event on Friday 5 November.

Crocker extended his professional record to 13-0 with a hard-fought unanimous points win over Deniz Ilbay in Bolton in March.

Padraig McCrory and Sean McComb will also fight on the bill.

Hard-hitting McCrory stopped Sergei Gorokhov in August, and now turns his attention to Neves, who in his last outing dropped previously undefeated Marzio Franscella three times on his way to an eight-round TKO win.

Rounding up the main card, McComb meets Ronnie Clark in an intriguing battle, undefeated James McGivern faces Jonny Phillips and rising star Cain Lewis will fight Stefan Nicolae.