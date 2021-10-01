Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Usyk: I'll still fight Tyson Fury without the belts - Joshua

An Anthony Joshua - Oleksandr Usyk rematch is "logical" and "exciting", believes former world heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko.

Undefeated Usyk caused a huge upset when he beat the Englishman by unanimous decision to take home the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight belts.

Joshua was poised to face fellow Brit Tyson Fury, but has a rematch clause written into the contract with Usyk.

"I believe a rematch should take place," Klitschko told BBC Sport.

Klitschko, who retired in April 2017 after being beaten by Joshua, has been impressed by his fellow Ukrainian Usyk.

And he likens the situation to Joshua having to prove himself again as he did when he lost to, then defeated, Andy Ruiz.

"Anthony showed in the past that he is capable of coming back and Oleksandr showed that he can continue being successful," he said.

"Is Oleksandr going to defend the title or is Anthony going to take this challenge like he did with Ruiz and make it all good? There are a lot of questions so lets just wait and see. It is the logical fight and I am really excited about it."







Usyk 'turned the tables'

Klitschko, whose company K2 is promoting Usyk, admits he was surprised at just how comprehensively the former undisputed world cruiserweight champion took care of business against Joshua.

"I am going to lie if I am going to say that I expected that, I definitely did not," he said.

"Usyk said 'I want to change the heavyweight division' after being bored unifying all the cruiserweight titles, so he turned the tables and went further and got into the heavyweight division, and just after his third fight he got this championship fight with Joshua.

"I know Anthony and I know Oleksandr well. I sparred with Oleksandr and I fought and sparred with Anthony. To be honest, I didn't expect such an impressive result."