McGregor (left) got the verdict on a split decision in the first match between the pair in 2019

Scottish boxers Lee McGregor and Kash Farooq have agreed terms on a re-match for the British British Bantamweight title.

The British Boxing Board of Control require McGregor to defend the belt against his compatriot.

McGregor edged the first bout between the pair via a split-decision in Glasgow in 2019.

Promoter Eddie Hearn will arrange the re-match, could take place before the end of the year.

Edinburgh fighter McGregor, 24, remains undefeated in 11 bouts, having added the European title to his Commonwealth and British belts by beating Karim Guerfi in March, and defended his title against Vincent Legrand last month.

Farooq, 25, has only lost to McGregor in his career so far, having another 16 professional fights and has since claimed the WBC International Bantamweight title.