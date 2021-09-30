Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr will fight Anatoli Muratov on Saturday

Chris Eubank Jr says he won't be knocked out by Anatoli Muratov on Saturday as he has sparred heavyweights who have been unable to do so.

The 32-year-old's two defeats in his 32-fight professional career have come through points decisions.

Muratov has had two stoppage wins this year, but Eubank insisted he will not be the German's third.

"One thing I know about myself is the chin. It doesn't move for anybody." Eubank said.

"I've sparred heavyweights and never been knocked out. So this guy will have a rough night."

Muratov was a late replacement for Eubank's intended opponent Sven Elbir, who withdrew after he tested positive for Covid.

Eubank last fought in May of this year where he defeated Marcus Morrison on points.

Since then the boxer has endured a difficult few months as he battled Covid and his brother Sebastian died.

"I've had a lot of things going on over the last few months," added Eubank.

"A lot of personal issues. I got Covid and then I got sick after I recovered from Covid. I've had to build, mentally, physically, to be able to be where I'm at right now and able to get in the ring and fight professionally."