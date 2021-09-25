Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Britain's Lawrence Okolie retained his world cruiserweight title with a comfortable third-round knockout of Dilan Prasovic.

Fighting on the Joshua-Usyk undercard, Okolie floored the Montenegrin with a punishing right hand in the second round, before a left-hand body shot finished the contest in the third.

It was the unbeaten 28-year-old's 17th victory and his 14th by knockout.

Earlier Callum Smith beat Lenin Castillo, also by knockout.

Liverpudlian Smith claimed a second-round win in his first fight at light-heavyweight.

Castillo left the ring on a stretcher and the 33-year-old Dominican was taken to hospital as a precaution.

