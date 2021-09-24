Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Usyk: Briton 'comes in light' at weigh-in

By Coral BarryBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Boxingcomments39

'We will deliver' - Joshua v Usyk: Watch the weigh-in
Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Usyk
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: Saturday, 25 September
Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app

Anthony Joshua cut a lean, powerful figure as he weighed in at 17st 2lbs (109kg) for Saturday's world heavyweight title defence against Oleksandr Usyk.

The three-belt champion tipped the scales almost 20lb (9kg) heavier than Usyk's 15st 11lbs (100kg) and at the same weight as his last fight.

Joshua, 31, has shed the pounds in recent years, leaving fans asking if the British heavyweight is deliberately slimming down.

Does he know his best weight, or is he tailoring his weight with a particular opponent in mind?

'Joshua's weight depends on the opponent'

When Joshua weighed in for his first pro fight against Emanuele Leo in 2013, he was a sprightly 16st 6lbs (104kg). Four years later he reached his highest weight - 18st 2lbs (115kg) before fighting Carlos Takam - but there has been a noticeable shift since, and he was 16st 13lbs (108kg) for his rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019.

He put on a few more pounds for his next encounter, against Kubrat Pulev, but fans have been surprised how lean he has looked heading into this weekend's fight.

"It depends on the opponent and him feeling at his best moving around the ring," Joshua's long-term physio Rob Madden told BBC Sport.

"He's fought [Wladimir] Klitschko at 116kg, he fought Ruiz at 109kg, so that's a seven or eight kilo difference.

"I think for Ruiz II he was probably a touch light. None of the team can say to him: 'We think you should be 113kg'. That's something he only really knows. That's where he takes charge."

'AJ has taken the reins since Ruiz defeat'

'The gift and the curse' - Anthony Joshua on the pressures of being an elite-level athlete

Joshua's defeat by Ruiz on his American debut in the summer of 2019 sent shockwaves through the sport.

Ruiz was virtually unknown, but stripped Joshua of his world titles and undefeated record in the most illustrious of settings at Madison Square Garden.

Joshua shed 10lb for the rematch, successfully opting to outbox Ruiz over 12 rounds rather than engaging in another firefight.

And he has been much more hands-on in the running of his camp.

"In the early days, he didn't know what he needed," said Madden.

"During the recent stage of his career he's tried to take the reins a bit more over various aspects.

"There was probably a shift after the Ruiz fight, where he wanted to gain a bit more control over how things were done in camp. Not in a bad way. I think that's a sign of maturity in an athlete."

Madden said Joshua's fighting weight is the result of a "team strategy" but that ultimately Joshua knows best "the weight that suits him".

"I wouldn't say he fully makes the call," he said.

"He's expressed to us at 116kg he felt too heavy and fatigued a lot earlier. At 109kg he was really light and nimble, but felt he could have been a bit heavier.

"It's been a journey of learning of what works for him and what doesn't."

'He's going for speed against Usyk'

Usyk, 34, is a formidable opponent but is naturally a cruiserweight and reigned as the undisputed champion in the division.

The Ukrainian is a renowned tactician, and Tyson Fury's co-promoter Frank Warren is convinced Joshua has tailored his weight with Usyk in mind.

"Joshua looks a bit slimmer," he told BBC Sport. "He's going for speed. He's got to be more mobile."

Usyk would be an impressive scalp for Joshua, but the biggest challenge is still to come.

Fury faces Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas next month, and Joshua is eager to fight his domestic rival should he win.

Madden expects Joshua would again adjust his weight for that fight - and can do so quickly.

"Fury hasn't been on the mind," he said. "It was until very recently, but the focus is on Usyk.

"He can genetically change quite quickly. If he wanted to gain lean weight quickly he can and he can shed it pretty quick as well.

"He'll know how he feels at which weight and in his head he'll be able to know where he wants to be with Tyson."

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn on Oleksandr Usyk's chances vs Anthony Joshua

What has Joshua said?

Joshua said this week he would "come in light" to suit his gameplan.

"I'll be on my bike all night," he said. "Run around the ring, try not to get hit. I don't want to get out of 140 heartbeats per minute, so I'm really skinny.

"I'm as solid as a rock. I'm strong. I'm good at the weight.

"I've learnt about training for specific opponents. When you're knocking out guys in three or four rounds, it's different. I studied boxing and what works for me, and weight is not a priority."

Warren may describe Joshua as "gun shy", but heavyweight contender Derek Chisora says his fellow Briton has lost none of his famous punching power.

"In the heavyweight game, you know how long it takes to drop those pounds? Dropping seven pounds is a lot and it's hard," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"AJ has dropped so much weight, but he's kept his power. His power is still the same.

"We know it's going to be a long night but the victory will be AJ's with a knockout."

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

39 comments

  • Comment posted by Abi, today at 18:41

    Good luck AJ. Smash him

  • Comment posted by Rick Walla, today at 18:35

    IF, Usyk gets past the fourth
    and, he probably will. He takes over. AJ might he slimmer for speed, but he’s not fighting a ridiculously overweight Ruiz (albeit still with fast hands).
    Usyk is World class in the boxing IQ department. He’ll make AJ work.
    Joshua is good but, he’s no Lennox. I can see a very long night in store for him.

    Usyk 9-12 is a good bet. Points is more probable.

  • Comment posted by Im a retired Scottish plastic, today at 18:33

    Come on Usyk!

  • Comment posted by Paul Coldfield, today at 18:27

    AJ in 7 or 8 but IMHO it will be worth the money to watch.

    As for weight, 17 stone puluss is not exactly light.

    • Reply posted by Surrey Soothsayer, today at 18:32

      Surrey Soothsayer replied:
      Totally agree

  • Comment posted by Abu Lincon, today at 18:25

    Abu is good friends with world class promoter Tommy Hearn, so make great suggestion to him in email... Jashua vs Fury, Hell in the Cell match, no holds barred, live at Wembley, Lennox Lewis special guest referee. Abu let you all know what Tommy says.

  • Comment posted by Northern Light, today at 18:19

    Is Eddie Hearn a good unbiased source?
    Why not quote a number of folk whose opinions have some authority?

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, today at 18:16

    Joshua's never beaten anyone except an old Wlad.

    When he faces Fury, he'll be given a boxing lesson. 🥊 🥊

    • Reply posted by Im a retired Scottish plastic, today at 18:34

      Im a retired Scottish plastic replied:
      Spot on

  • Comment posted by Kevin Baird, today at 18:14

    This is no certainty, J is going to be at his best to outsmart U, good fight and very open as to who will win.

  • Comment posted by TPB, today at 18:12

    Usyk is not a heavyweight. Will Joshua ever fight someone decent? This is just another pay to view payday for an average fighter.

    • Reply posted by MI, today at 18:15

      MI replied:
      Who exactly is out there then?
      He's fought every mandatory and the best names out there in the division. The only other two Wilder and Fury both ducked him and are continuing their very own infatuation with eachother...

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 18:11

    AJ gonna knock him spark out!

  • Comment posted by jsky, today at 18:10

    AJ has matured. Tailoring his approach for one opponent -- smart. Usyk has very little chance here. KO in 4 or 5.

    • Reply posted by Im a retired Scottish plastic, today at 18:35

      Im a retired Scottish plastic replied:
      So mature he race baits

  • Comment posted by Marky R, today at 17:47

    BBC Sport have no right to talk about men's professional boxing.

  • Comment posted by having my say, today at 17:45

    Usyk has never been troubled from what I've seen. Light on his feet and a very good boxer brought up amongst the tough amateurs of E. Europe. I don't think he will be at all intimidated by the partisan atmosphere that will exist on fight night, in fact, some people thrive on pressure and so he will be a dangerous opponent. Bellew found that out and I wouldn't be surprised if AJ does too.

    • Reply posted by r0b123, today at 18:16

      r0b123 replied:
      He was troubled by fast starts by both Bellew and Chisora. However both couldn’t keep it up and Usyk took over. This could easily happen here again. The difference is that Joshua punches much harder that both of those two. If Usyk can get through the power of Joshua then he should be able to establish himself. I don’t think he will though. Joshua in Rd 7

  • Comment posted by ProudCornishMan, today at 17:28

    As a boxing fan i am just pleased there is a decent bout happening in the UK for the Heavyweight title, there has been a banter in the build up without the type of antics that a certain Tyson Fury favours.

    I do think AJ will prevail in the Usyk fight, but will have some challenges presented to him by the wily ex cruiser champ.

  • Comment posted by CurtisC, today at 17:26

    Joshua opponent resume is stronger than Fury.

    • Reply posted by OmNom, today at 18:14

      OmNom replied:
      Respect to AJ for fighting wave after wave of credible, dangerous opponent. Usyk is the WBO mandatory challenger, and clearly the 3rd boxer in the division after AJ and Fury.

  • Comment posted by Dan the Monkey, today at 17:23

    Fascinating fight, can’t call it at all. Should be fun to watch though

  • Comment posted by fletch, today at 17:20

    The lighter AJ is the more chance Usyk has of beating him imo. I’d want to be big and smash Usyk to let him know he’s in a heavyweight world title fight. Planning on using the sweet science seems backwards against someone of Usyks ability

    • Reply posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 18:37

      Dreddy Tennis replied:
      He's still 9kg heavier and 3 inches taller than Usyk, with reach to boot. That can be as many as 3 or 4 weight classes difference!

      He obviously felt too heavy at bigger weights and against Usyk he'll need to reasonably mobile to snuff out any chance of Usyk taking it on points. If he's quick, the power will tell. A decent big 'un beats a top little 'un!

  • Comment posted by Tony K, today at 17:02

    Joshua is an overhyped bum. He's not a fighting man. England will be crying again like the euros. Awww booohooo

    • Reply posted by kloppo, today at 17:57

      kloppo replied:
      Acehole

  • Comment posted by Astle2005, today at 16:46

    On paper, It looks like there is only one winner. However, there is more to it than meets eye

  • Comment posted by red right hand, today at 16:24

    A decent big one beats a good small one. Usyk isn't a natural heavyweight. Hes a very good technical trumped up Crusierweight. Think this is one fight too far for him

    • Reply posted by having my say, today at 18:02

      having my say replied:
      The same could have been said about Holyfield. He did alright though didn't he?

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport