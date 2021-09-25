Oleksandr Usyk beats Anthony Joshua: Ukrainian challenger outclasses Briton by unanimous decision

By Coral BarryBBC Sport at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Oleksandr Usyk is the new unified heavyweight world champion after dethroning Anthony Joshua with an incredible performance in London.

The Ukrainian put on a masterclass in front of 65,000 fans inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, outclassing Joshua over 12 rounds, and hurting the defending champion on numerous occasions.

The scorecards - 117-112, 116-112, 115-113 - were all for Usyk and there was a mere shrug of the shoulders from Joshua as the second defeat of his professional career was confirmed.

Having seen a fight with fellow Briton Tyson Fury collapse last summer, Joshua opted to face his WBO mandatory challenger and former undisputed cruiserweight champion Usyk instead.

It appeared the easier fight for Joshua, but boxing's triumphant return to stadium nights was soured for the home crowd by a truly exceptional performance from the challenger.

Usyk pure class against one-gear Joshua

Joshua was relaxed and cheerful as he approached the ring, but concentration was etched on his face from the first bell.

Usyk's abilities quickly became apparent, the 34-year-old full of feints and pace from the off, moving Joshua around the ring at will as the defending champion settled into a surprisingly passive role.

A few warning shots from Joshua fell short in the early rounds, Usyk either catching them with a glove or spinning away. It would become the pattern of the fight as Usyk made Joshua miss and executed a perfect gameplan of his own.

A left cross from Usyk rattled Joshua in the third round, and prompted a noisy response from the crowd.

Joshua rode the danger, failing to respond, but making it to the bell safely. Usyk was now brimming with confidence and the London crowd tried in vain to rouse their man into life.

A low shot from Joshua brought a complaint from Usyk and Joshua fired off another perhaps sensing a weakness in his opponent. Round five was Joshua's best to that point, but Usyk remained in control and the Briton continued to miss his attempts to land any meaningful shots.

Finally, in the sixth round, Joshua landed his right hand, sparking a response form Usyk who widened his stance and appeared ready to trade. Joshua backed off, wary of a firefight.

And Joshua's fears were realised in the seventh as Usyk responded brilliantly to stun him with a left hook on the chin and send him stumbling backwards. Joshua stayed on his feet, surviving the round but now in a dire situation.

Usyk was comfortably ahead on the scorecards and Joshua struggled to close the gap. The huge weight advantage was nowhere in evidence, with Usyk keeping the fight at range and urgings from Joshua's corner to move forward appearing to fall on deaf ears.

Joshua had Usyk briefly on the ropes in the ninth but returned to his corner with a bloody nose having caught a hard shot to the face in the closing seconds of the round.

There was blood on the faces of both men in the 11th round. Joshua had a cut and swelling on his eye; Usyk had a gash on his left eye. But while Usyk's mouth was open, he was by far the busier fighter in the penultimate round, outclassing Joshua with ease once again.

The crowd desperately tried to inspire the defending champion, who needed a knockout in the final round. But it was the challenger who almost found the decisive punch, pushing a dazed Joshua on to the ropes.

The bell saved Joshua from suffering another knockout defeat and there was a nervous wait for Usyk's team for the scorecards.

There were to be no more shocks, however, as all three judges gave it to the challenger and ended Joshua's short second reign as world champion after just one fight.

  • Comment posted by Django, today at 23:14

    Joshua was given a boxing masterclass lesson tonight.

    Maya Normusbutt, today at 23:23

      
      

  • Comment posted by Cardigan McBardigan, today at 23:14

    Boxer beats bodybuilder.

    Wormhole, today at 23:20

      
      That'll teach AJ to fight at the Tottenham Toilet Bowl. Of all the places in the world to box, it had to be at the Bottlers.

  • Comment posted by greenster, today at 23:15

    No coming back for AJ from this. Outboxed all match. Even if he’s got through this, Fury would have taken him to the cleaners…

    FMExTREME, today at 23:24

      
      Interesting to see how a Fury vs Usyk would go now.

  • Comment posted by HotStepper, today at 23:19

    The stonger, harder, more accomplished boxer beat a body building mouthpiece. Simple as that. Congratulations, Oleksandr.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 23:14

    All Credit to Usyk for a brilliant performance and a deserved victory.

    Joshua wasted too much energy in the ring walk

  • Comment posted by Adams Apple, today at 23:16

    At least something has been won at Tottenham’s stadium

    ThaGodfatha, today at 23:28

      
      😂😂🤣

  • Comment posted by colin, today at 23:17

    Absolutely embarrassing from AJ. Dancing round the arena before the fight laughing and joking, just like before the first Ruiz fight. Usyk deserved the win, AJ needs to hang his head in shame. Robbing the fans with an immediate rematch clause, step aside and let the undisputed fight happen between Usyk and Fury/Wilder

  • Comment posted by pablito, today at 23:16

    AJ didn't throw one single decent punch... Useless.

  • Comment posted by chewytoffee, today at 23:16

    I like AJ, wanted him to be unified champion.
    But after that entry…..
    After that classy, beautiful boxing Usyk just graced my tv with.
    I can’t wait to see Usyk vs Fury!

    Borders saxon , today at 23:20

      
      Usk will have Fury for toast

  • Comment posted by Democracy now, today at 23:15

    Congrats to Usyk. Nice guy, great personality, great boxer. Beat AJ up. Masterclass.

    Maya Normusbutt, today at 23:22

      
      

  • Comment posted by kev, today at 23:19

    Career over. Beaten up in back yard.

    LondonsFinestClub, today at 23:26

      
      Agreed! Joshua was prepared but Ustinov too slick

  • Comment posted by matt_5 , today at 23:17

    AJ. Lol. You've blown it because you can't box.

    From talk of unification fight to retirement in 12 rounds.

  • Comment posted by Clydebank Colin, today at 23:15

    Brilliant. Joshua no better than Audley Harrison. Retire you fraud!

    Fiend, today at 23:19

      
      haha harsh!

  • Comment posted by SBWILL, today at 23:15

    Best man won.

  • Comment posted by BarkleyBear, today at 23:17

    At last, will the AJ fan boys see that he is just a heavyweight version of Amir Khan. Well done Usyk, thoroughly deserved. Embarrassing performance by Joshua

  • Comment posted by Astle2005, today at 23:17

    “Usyk is not a heavyweight. Usyk is too small. AJ is too big and too powerful. This isn’t Tony bellow. This is a step too far for Usyk” hmmmm

    Andy P, today at 23:25

      
      To be fair, Bellow did a better job than AJ!

  • Comment posted by Mish, today at 23:18

    I hope Usyk just made a whole load of new fans. He is an outstanding boxer and deserved the win. AJ shown up for the predictable plodder he is who has just fought a whole load of bums.

  • Comment posted by Red Squirrel, today at 23:15

    👌🏻Well done Usyk. The boxer always beats the bodybuilder.

  • Comment posted by Mish, today at 23:15

    Easy to predict. As I said earlier in the HYS I had money on Usyk. Never doubted it and AJ was shown up for the pondering oak tree he is. Usyk is the real deal.

    Adams Apple, today at 23:17

      
      How much did you bet and how much did you win?

  • Comment posted by Fiend, today at 23:14

    Sky have been plastering previews of this 'box office' event all over their channels for the past week, presenting it as a foregone conclusion that Joshua would win. The guy has always been over hyped by UK media and no-one else really. His team have picked him easy fights throughout his career, and tried their best to avoid any dangerous opponents. Then he loses to a mandatory challenger.

    Doh!

    psycho_is_our_leader, today at 23:20

      
      Exactly! I've said this since he was Olympic champion, his career has been carefully managed to avoid putting him in the ring with any half decent boxer.

      AJ's a fraud, always has been, always will be.

