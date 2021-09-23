Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Anthony Joshua turns 32 in October

Anthony Joshua wants to fight until he is 36 as he gets set for the latest defence of his heavyweight titles.

The 31-year-old faces Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and has cut a relaxed figure in the build-up to the bout.

Joshua signed a "career-long" contract with Matchroom before the contest and has revealed when he plans to hang up his gloves.

"I think 36 is a good age [to retire]," Joshua told the 5 Live Boxing podcast.

"I've got to put a bit of a limit [on it]. I was watching the Larry Holmes fight with [Trevor] Berbick. It's mad in boxing.

"Cleveland Williams, Sonny Liston, Berbick, they're all just known as the guy who got knocked out by Mike Tyson or the guy who got knocked out by [Muhammad] Ali.

"Berbick was a serious fighter in his day. I was watching the build-up and they said that Larry Holmes was thinking of retiring at 31. I was like 'what?' I think for me 37, 36...36 is going on 37."

Joshua, who holds the WBA (Super), WBO, IBF and IBO titles, says he thinks he will be "at peace" once he finishes.

Usyk is the 10th opponent Joshua has faced in a world title fight, having twice fought Andy Ruiz Jr.

Usyk is considered a formidable opponent and was the undisputed champion at cruiserweight before stepping up to heavyweight in 2019.

Joshua is favourite against the 34-year-old Ukrainian, though, and the Briton says he has learned to enjoy his career.

"I wouldn't say it's the danger factor because the preparation has been strategic, but it feels fun. My approach has changed, I've had to learn. I'm developing," he said.

"We're learning - and as long as we have that approach it always gets better.

"So, for me, I didn't just train, I trained for purpose. I feel that way, I trained for purpose, I had fun and feel like I'm getting better as a fighter.

"I know I'm getting better as a fighter so why shouldn't I be excited? It's the best times of my life. Let's go out there and have fun. Let's put on a great show. Everyone is going to be happy on Saturday."

Joshua added: "I want to be poised, I want to be relaxed, I want to be precise. That's what I'm going to do Saturday. I can't wait."