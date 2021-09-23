Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Tyson Fury defends his WBC title against Deontay Wilder in their third fight in October

Anthony Joshua is backing Deontay Wilder to knock out Tyson Fury in their trilogy fight.

Wilder seeks revenge over WBC champion Fury in Las Vegas on October 9, with three-belt world champion Joshua fighting this Saturday against Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua is hopeful of fighting the winner in an undisputed bout and believes Wilder is "obsessed" with overturning his own knockout loss to Fury in February 2020.

When asked who he thought would win, Joshua said: "If I had to, I don't know. I'm not too bothered.

"Look, because you've asked the question, let's go with Wilder because he seems obsessed, like he really wants it.

"He seems really focused on the task ahead, so, you know, a focused man is a dangerous man and he's focused.

"Wilder might get the decision. Actually, no... it has to be a knockout. One of them will knock the other out."

Joshua, 31, has had his sights on becoming undisputed heavyweight champion ever since adding the WBO title to his WBA (Super) and IBF belts.

The Watford fighter was close to signing a contract with Fury this summer before an independent arbitrator ordered the 'Gypsy King' to fight Wilder instead.

While British fans are desperate to see Fury and Joshua meet in the ring, Joshua insisted he was happy to fight either heavyweight.

"I've got a rematch clause if the worse happens. I'm not too sure of Fury's situation, so I lose I'm fighting Usyk again," he said.

"The undisputed gets put on hold. If I win, I'll fight either one of them. If Fury wins, I'll fight Fury.

"But if Wilder wins, I'll fight Wilder. If Fury wins and doesn't take the fight with me, because on his [stated] hit list he said he wants to fight Dillian [Whyte] first or [Derek] Chisora, then I'll fight Wilder.

"Honestly, there's no problem with challenging any fighter in the heavyweight division."