Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Tyson Fury fights Deontay Wilder for a third time on 9 October after a draw and a victory in their two previous meetings

Tyson Fury says he hopes Anthony Joshua beats Oleksandr Usyk in their world heavyweight title contest on Saturday - as an all-British unification bout would be a bigger fight.

Fury, 33, holds the WBC world heavyweight crown, while Joshua puts his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts on the line against the Ukrainian in London.

"I'd much prefer to beat Joshua up - it's a bigger fight and people want to see it more," said Fury, who takes on American Deontay Wilder for a third time on 9 October in Las Vegas.

Joshua and Fury had been in talks for a summer bout, before an arbitration hearing ruled that Fury was contractually obliged to fight Wilder again after beating him in February 2020 following a draw in their first encounter in December 2018.

Fury, speaking at a BT Sport Box Office event, added: "Do I want [Joshua] to win? Definitely. Because it doesn't make much sense me beating Usyk up.

"If Usyk does win he will cost us a few quid. Then again we have lost plenty of money in the past so it doesn't really matter, does it? There's plenty to go around."

Joshua, 31, has won 24 of 25 professional bouts, while Usyk, a former undisputed cruiserweight world champion, has won all 18 of his fights.

"Usyk is no mug," added Fury. "People say to me, 'He's too small' and this and that but the guy is bigger than Muhammad Ali, he's bigger than Mike Tyson and he's bigger than Evander Holyfield.

"All them guys, big, same size and the same weight. He's definitely a good fighter. Joshua's got a tough fight.

"I watch all the boxing fights, every single one, so of course I'm going to watch a heavyweight championship fight."