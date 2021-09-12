Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Josh Taylor made British boxing history with victory over Jose Ramirez in Las Vegas

Josh Taylor "belongs" in a super-fight with Terence Crawford after dominating the light-welterweight division, says former world champion Carl Froch.

The Scot is eyeing a step up to face welterweight Crawford after a mandatory defence against Jack Catterall in Glasgow on 18 December.

Taylor's unanimous points win over Jose Ramirez in May made him the first British four-belt undisputed champion.

"Crawford is a special talent, a big puncher," said Froch.

"Josh certainly deserves to be in there with someone like Crawford, but that's a name that is right at the top of my pound-for-pound rankings.

"I don't want to say he beats him, but he belongs in there with him."

Both fighters boast a perfect record, with 33-year-old American Crawford a three-weight world champion and the current holder of the WBO welterweight title. Twenty eight of his 37 wins came via knockout.

"If I had to pick who would win that fight, I'd have to be honest and say Crawford," added Froch.

"But there's no reason Josh Taylor can't beat him. In boxing if you're not firing on all cylinders and don't put in 100% performance, anything can happen."

Having trained with Taylor towards the end of his own professional career, former super-middleweight Froch is not surprised by the 30-year-old's rise to dominance.

"I knew then he was a special talent," he said. "To go on and become undisputed king at his weight, what a fantastic career he's had so far and he still has lots to do. I think he'll dominate for quite a while.

"He still has work to do as there's some good fighters coming through and others in the division above him where he might be headed, but for now he's undisputed king and we need to appreciate him while he's there because it doesn't happen often."