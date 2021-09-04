Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Josh Warrington's rematch with Mauricio Lara ended in a technical draw after the Mexican suffered a huge cut above his left eye following a clash of heads in the second round.

The doctor waved off the contest as Lara's corner were unable to stem the bleeding from his gaping wound.

It was a major disappointment for both fighters after a pulsating start in front of a partisan crowd in Leeds.

Lara won their fight in February to take the IBF world featherweight title.

More to follow.