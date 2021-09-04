Josh Warrington v Mauricio Lara: Fight ends in technical draw after clash of heads

Last updated on .From the section Boxingcomments8

Breaking news

Josh Warrington's rematch with Mauricio Lara ended in a technical draw after the Mexican suffered a huge cut above his left eye following a clash of heads in the second round.

The doctor waved off the contest as Lara's corner were unable to stem the bleeding from his gaping wound.

It was a major disappointment for both fighters after a pulsating start in front of a partisan crowd in Leeds.

Lara won their fight in February to take the IBF world featherweight title.

More to follow.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

8 comments

  • Comment posted by FFC1FOREVER, today at 23:11

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by ShinyDavidHowell, today at 23:10

    These two are going to have to go again, aren't they?

  • Comment posted by Adams Apple, today at 23:09

    Shame the fight ended early, bbc can you replace that screaming Steve Bunce the man is completely clueless at boxing

  • Comment posted by HaveMySay, today at 23:06

    Warrington found the way out of the fight he was looking for. Constantly led with his head intentionally targeting the eye. I guess he felt Lara's power early and didn't much care for it...

  • Comment posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 23:04

    Shame ... was shaping up to be a really good contest.

    The DAZN ring cameras .... very poor quality made the Katie Taylor fight very difficult to watch

  • Comment posted by SA0365, today at 23:02

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Magicman , today at 23:07

      Magicman replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by telemachus99, today at 23:01

    Shame

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport