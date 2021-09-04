Josh Warrington v Mauricio Lara: Fight ends in technical draw after clash of heads
From the section Boxing
Josh Warrington's rematch with Mauricio Lara ended in a technical draw after the Mexican suffered a huge cut above his left eye following a clash of heads in the second round.
The doctor waved off the contest as Lara's corner were unable to stem the bleeding from his gaping wound.
It was a major disappointment for both fighters after a pulsating start in front of a partisan crowd in Leeds.
Lara won their fight in February to take the IBF world featherweight title.
More to follow.
