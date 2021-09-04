Josh Warrington v Mauricio Lara: Fight ends in technical draw after clash of heads

By Mantej MannBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Boxingcomments62

Mauricio Lara
Mauricio Lara suffered a fight-ending cut above his left eye during the second round

Josh Warrington's rematch with Mauricio Lara ended in a technical draw after the Mexican suffered a huge cut above his left eye following a clash of heads in the second round.

The ringside doctor waved off the bout as Lara's corner were unable to stem the bleeding from his gaping wound.

It was a major disappointment for both fighters after a pulsating start in front of a partisan crowd in Leeds.

Lara won their fight in February to take the IBF world featherweight title.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Warrington said he was "absolutely gutted" with the outcome.

"I am confused, I don't know what to say. Honestly felt I could burst into tears when the ref waved it off," he said.

"I thought I caught him in the first round and I thought I could see a nick there and keep targeting it. When I dived in there was a head clash and I am absolutely gutted."

Looking to avenge his only professional defeat, Leeds-born Warrington was roared on by 20,000 fans at Headingley.

With a steely focus he seemed to be missing in their last meeting, the 30-year-old landed a big right and then a combination close to the ropes in the opening round.

Lara, 23, withstood the early attack and fired back with a powerful right of his own as the bout began to heat up.

But with the fight not four rounds in, the contest had to be settled with a draw, as both fighters and the supporters left disappointed.

"I sat down after the first round and thought to myself 'how did this guy knock me out?'. The only time I got caught in that second when I was going reckless," added Warrington.

"I wanted to give the crowd a show, we had a few game plans but I am gutted.

"You go on a rollercoaster of emotions in the changing room you start doubting yourself and then you convince yourself you are the best in the world.

"After the first round I thought 'wow I am seeing everything' I thought I could dictate the fight."

Josh Warrington
Josh Warrington unloads a combination in the first round

'We have been denied a really great fight'

"Both fighters will be devastated," said British world champion Savannah Marshall on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"We have been denied a really great fight on a really great a night. I think Lara knew, straight after the first clash of heads he picked up the tempo right away."

BBC Radio 5 Live commentator Steve Bunce added: "No one can be upset, that is what happens it is boxing. Josh Warrington's career is back on track somewhat but there is an asterisk attached to it.

"If they fight again it will be May, it may have to be Elland Road, it may have to be 50,000 and I will have some of that."

The story of the undercard

Earlier, Ireland's Katie Taylor tightened her grip on women's boxing with a points victory over American Jennifer Han.

Taylor remains undisputed world lightweight champion despite former world featherweight champion Han producing some clever movement to make life difficult early on.

The 35-year-old began to find her range and won 100-89 on all three judges' cards to claim her 19th professional win.

Meanwhile, British welterweight Conor Benn maintained his unbeaten professional record with a points victory over American Adrian Granados.

The Briton, who was frustrated as Granados looked to evade his punches, won 100-90, 99-91, 97-93 on the cards.

Benn was rewarded for landing the bigger shots as he tried to take the fight to his elusive opponent.

Comments

Join the conversation

63 comments

  • Comment posted by BBC mods HATE this user, today at 00:01

    Who cares

  • Comment posted by webby23, at 23:50 4 Sep

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by camol121, at 23:53 4 Sep

      camol121 replied:
      what are mongs?

  • Comment posted by tomhowell, at 23:41 4 Sep

    It happens in boxing. Move on and come back to the fight in 18 months when it will be even bigger.

    2 great pros.

  • Comment posted by camol121, at 23:37 4 Sep

    thinking josh thought he was going to lose. prob happy with the result - seemed bit lost after his early efforts did little and lara was getting stronger. from what i saw - lara has the better of josh 9 out of 10 times

    • Reply posted by tomhowell, at 23:41 4 Sep

      tomhowell replied:
      It’s 12 rounds not 2, and those 2 were close

  • Comment posted by crickets truthseeker, at 23:34 4 Sep

    Two people smacking the s**t out of each other is sport ????
    Not for me thanks,but enjoy if that floats your boat.

    • Reply posted by Adams Apple, today at 00:04

      Adams Apple replied:
      What’s the point in commenting on a sport you don’t follow then? How many play the extremely boring sport of cricket and all you do is hit a ball with a wooden bat

  • Comment posted by Matthew, at 23:31 4 Sep

    Ridiculous. These two wouldn't be allowed to go on most of the rides at Flamingo Land.

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, at 23:27 4 Sep

    Mauricio Lara! Never trust a man with two first names!

    • Reply posted by Fae, at 23:34 4 Sep

      Fae replied:
      kind of funny though coming from someone with the name Brian. (Not an attack just a Brian Lara joke)

  • Comment posted by KevO, at 23:24 4 Sep

    Apparently Lara won the IBF title that Josh vacated before they fought & which Kid Galahad just won..... yep, this journalist definitely did his/her research & is a big boxing fan!! 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by BRIAN666, at 23:26 4 Sep

      BRIAN666 replied:
      Galahad! That geezer wot knew King Arthur? The only round he is interested in is the round table!

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, at 23:23 4 Sep

    great night for the city of Leeds ended in a bit of disappointment.
    unlucky how it ended, hopefully better nights to come for Josh and Leeds.

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, at 23:15 4 Sep

    Mad how this is a sport - slightly chilling and thuggish.

    While they are of course incredible athletes without a doubt - it seems so archaic, it is so very strange in 2021.

    • Reply posted by GazR, at 23:26 4 Sep

      GazR replied:
      Boxing & MMA are more popular than ever! Just go down to a club and see! It gives some people the direction and discipline they need in life! For others It’s an incredible way to stay in shape!
      I’m sure the loonie brigade will try to cancel it one day! I’m sure you’ll sleep well then.

  • Comment posted by SugarRayHarlem, at 23:13 4 Sep

    Warrington needs to move on now and just put the previous loss down to a bad day at the office. Time waits for no man

    • Reply posted by Gergio Sarcia, at 23:16 4 Sep

      Gergio Sarcia replied:
      Apart that Lara has all his belts and was a Rahman sort of upset first time around.

  • Comment posted by FFC1FOREVER, at 23:11 4 Sep

    Yawn…. A pointless sport.

    • Reply posted by BRIAN666, at 23:22 4 Sep

      BRIAN666 replied:
      Agreed. I imagine it goes like this:

      THWACK...
      PUNCH....
      WALLOP...

      'OW THAT WAS MY HEAD'

      BIFF...

      'I'LL HIT YA NOGGIN SON'

      OOF

      DING DING

  • Comment posted by ShinyDavidHowell, at 23:10 4 Sep

    These two are going to have to go again, aren't they?

    • Reply posted by SugarRayHarlem, at 23:16 4 Sep

      SugarRayHarlem replied:
      Can’t make a soufflé rise twice let alone three times. Time to move on

  • Comment posted by Adams Apple, at 23:09 4 Sep

    Shame the fight ended early, bbc can you replace that screaming Steve Bunce the man is completely clueless at boxing

    • Reply posted by whyevendenyit, at 23:14 4 Sep

      whyevendenyit replied:
      I suspect the down votes will be high for that comment Mr Apple

  • Comment posted by HaveMySay, at 23:06 4 Sep

    Warrington found the way out of the fight he was looking for. Constantly led with his head intentionally targeting the eye. I guess he felt Lara's power early and didn't much care for it...

    • Reply posted by Eric, at 23:23 4 Sep

      Eric replied:
      He had a high guard but Lara was getting through it so Warrington used his head and body to smother him.

  • Comment posted by Ook the Librarian, at 23:04 4 Sep

    Shame ... was shaping up to be a really good contest.

    The DAZN ring cameras .... very poor quality made the Katie Taylor fight very difficult to watch

    • Reply posted by Alex, at 23:46 4 Sep

      Alex replied:
      And the DAZN commentator was extremely biased. Andy Lee did his best to provide balance, but the main guy was awful

  • Comment posted by SA0365, at 23:02 4 Sep

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Magicman , at 23:07 4 Sep

      Magicman replied:
      United is Leeds. Live with it.

  • Comment posted by telemachus99, at 23:01 4 Sep

    Shame

