Anthony Joshua knocked out Kubrat Pulev in his last fight in December

Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight title defence against Oleksandr Usyk on 25 September will be broadcast by BBC Radio 5 Live as part of a deal with Matchroom Boxing.

Joshua, 31, will risk his IBF, WBA and WBO belts against the Ukrainian, who is his mandatory challenger.

Usyk, 34, has not fought for a heavyweight title but has held all four belts at cruiserweight.

The fight will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Joshua was ordered to defend his WBO title after the collapse of his much-anticipated bout with fellow Briton Tyson Fury.

Fury will instead face American Deontay Wilder, who he defeated to become a two-time world heavyweight champion in his most recent bout in February 2020, for a third time in Las Vegas on 9 October.

As part of the deal, BBC Radio 5 Live will broadcast commentary of Britain's WBO cruiserweight world champion Lawrence Okolie's fight with mandatory challenger Dilan Prasovic of Montenegro on the Joshua-Usyk undercard.

BBC Radio 5 Live will also provide live free-to-air coverage of Josh Warrington's rematch with Mauricio Lara at Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds on Saturday.

British featherweight Warrington, 30, suffered a stunning knockout defeat by the Mexican at Wembley Arena in February.

There will also be commentary of Irish fighter Katie Taylor's IBF lightweight world title fight with American Jennifer Han.

Fans can listen to the fights live on BBC Radio 5 Live or via the BBC Sounds app.