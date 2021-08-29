Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Jake Paul (left) went the distance for the first time in his boxing career

Jake Paul went the distance for the first time in his fledgling boxing career as he secured a split decision victory over Tyron Woodley on a glitzy night in Cleveland.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer, 24, was rocked by a solid right hand which sent him into the ropes from former UFC champion Woodley, 39, in the fourth round.

But Paul, who had had won his previous four fights within two rounds, won 77-75, 75-77, 78-74 on the scorecards.

On the undercard, British heavyweight Daniel Dubois made easy work of Joe Cusumano with a first round technical knockout victory after sending his opponent to the canvas three times.

And Tommy Fury's hopes of fighting Paul were boosted by a TKO win over US newcomer Anthony Taylor, Paul's sparring partner.

"Let's get it on Jake. I've done my bit, you do your bit," said Fury after his US debut.

"It should be easy enough for him, I went four rounds with his sparring partner. I'm a seven-fight novice in the gym, nowhere near the finished article."

But Fury may have to wait for his showdown with Paul as Woodley, who was making his boxing debut, demanded a rematch, believing he had won.

Paul - who is three inches taller than Woodley but at 13st 8lb only half a pound heavier - said he would take the fight, if his opponent got a tattoo.

"Me and Jake need to run it back. I want a rematch. I feel like I won," Woodley said.

"If you get a tattoo 'I love Jake Paul' then we will run it back," Paul retorted, to which Woodley agreed.

Daniel Dubois overpowered Joe Cusumano in their heavyweight bout

Jake Paul was greeted enthusiastically by fans on his ring walk