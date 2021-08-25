Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Lawrence Okolie is undefeated in 16 professional bouts, winning 13 by knockout

Britain's Lawrence Okolie will defend his WBO cruiserweight world title on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's bout against Oleksandr Usyk in September.

Joshua will defend his WBA, IBF and WBO world heavyweight crowns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 25 September.

Okolie, 28, will be part of the build-up, taking on mandatory challenger Dilan Prasovic from Montenegro.

It will be Okolie's first defence of his title after stopping Poland's Krzysztof Glowacki in March.

Liverpool's former super-middleweight world champion Callum Smith will make his debut at light-heavyweight against Dominican Lenin Castillo, while Ricky Hatton's son Campbell will meet Spain's Izan Dura.