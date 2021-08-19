Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Plant, left, has 12 knockouts in 21 career fights while Alvarez has won 38 bouts by KO

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez has announced he will take on the unbeaten American Caleb Plant for the undisputed super middleweight title on 6 November in Las Vegas.

Mexican Alvarez holds the WBC, WBA and WBO titles while Plant owns the IBF belt.

"This Nov 6th we'll put Mexican boxing on top," Alvarez, considered the world's best pound-for-pound boxer, wrote on Twitter.

"Going for the missing belt!"

Alvarez, who has lost just once in 59 fights, claimed his third title when he beat Britain's Billy Joe Saunders in May, while Plant defended his title with a unanimous decision win over Caleb Truax in January.

The fight, likely to be one of the biggest of 2021, was set for September but negotiations had appeared to have fallen through.