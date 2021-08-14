Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Welsh boxer Joe Cordina secured a stunning victory over American Joshuah Hernandez via a first-round knockout

The 29-year-old faced Hernandez in a 10 round lightweight contest at Matchroom HQ on Saturday in what was only his second fight since 2019.

The bout lasted 53 seconds as Cordina inflicted a knockout blow to the 25-year-old's hopes.

Cordina, who won bronze for Wales at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and fought at the 2016 Olympics, is now unbeaten in 13 professional bouts.