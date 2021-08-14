Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Kash Farooq (left) was too strong for Mexican Luis Gerardo Castillo in Essex

Scotland's Kash Farooq defeated Luis Gerardo Castillo on an unanimous points decision to claim the WBC international bantamweight title.

Farooq dominated the Mexican on the Matchroom card in Essex, the judges scoring it 100-90 100-90 100-91.

The 25-year-old's record now stands at 16-1, with the sole defeat coming against fellow Scot Lee McGregor.

The British Boxing Board of Control has made Farooq the mandatory challenger for McGregor's British title.