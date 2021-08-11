Last updated on .From the section Boxing

David Haye was knocked down three times in his final fight against Tony Bellew

Former heavyweight and cruiserweight champion David Haye is set to return to the ring in September to face Joe Fournier at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles - three years after he retired.

Haye, 40, retired in 2018 having lost his rematch with Tony Bellew in May that year.

Fournier, 38, is an entrepreneur who became a professional boxer, making his debut in 2015 aged 32.

The fight will be an eight-round contest at heavyweight.

Haye ended his career with four losses from 32 fights.

On his website external-link , Haye explained the circumstances for a one-off fight against his friend Fournier.

"This whole fight between us, came into existence when at dinner with a group in Mykonos we were asked who would win in a fight between us.

"I laughed, but out of respect for Joe's ego suggested it would be close, maybe a draw - whilst winking to Joe.

"Joe's straight-faced response was very different, he was deadly serious stating he would win in a fight today."

Haye went on to reiterate this was not a traditional comeback

"I remain happily retired from boxing, with no intentions to make a traditional comeback to challenge the monsters of the division but am fit and ready to prove my point against my overconfident billionaire buddy."

"I have immense respect for David's past achievements, but his time has passed. I'm younger, fitter and faster. He may have been world heavyweight champion, but that moment has gone, I am still learning the sport, coming into my prime," added Fournier in the same statement.

"His demise will meet my rise and come September 11th the boxing world is in for a huge shock."

The contest is on the undercard for Oscar De La Hoya's own return at the age of 48, against Vitor Belfort, 44.