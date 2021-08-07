Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Lee McGregor has retained his European title

Lee McGregor recovered from being knocked down to retain his European bantamweight title against Vincent Legrand.

The Scot, 24, went down in the second round of his first defence at Falls Park in Belfast.

However, Frenchman Legrand was stopped in the fourth, handing McGregor his 11th professional victory.

McGregor, who remains unbeaten, beat another French fighter, Karim Guerfi, to secure the title in March.