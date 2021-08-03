Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Weight disagreement sparks 'needle' before Conlan and Doheny bout

Irish boxers Michael Conlan and TJ Doheny are in disagreement over what weight Friday's contest will take place at, after it was announced that they would be fighting for the interim WBA featherweight world title.

Conlan claims his opponent agreed to fight at a 124lb catchweight, while Doheny insists the bout was always schedule to be at super-bantamweight (122lb).

A mandatory shot at the outright title awaits the winner of the contest in Belfast's Falls Park.

"TJ is yapping about things which he agreed to and then went back on because something different has been put on the line," claimed Conlan.

"He is saying 'I don't want to fight at 126lb, I want to fight at 122', after agreeing at 124 two weeks ago.

"Now he is saying he wants to fight at 122 and he doesn't want to do 12 rounds, he wants to do 10 rounds.

"Has he not prepared right? What is the difference between 10 and 12 rounds? There's nothing, the same preparation is done.

"As soon as it was offered to me I was 100%. It's a 126lb title and I'll still make 124lb, what more do you want?"

Conlan took his record to 15-0 with a points win over Ionut Baluta in London in April

Former super-bantamweight world champion Doheny says he was not informed that the fight was to be moved from 122lb to 124lb until he arrived in Belfast on Sunday.

"It looks like he can't make the weight. I've been in training camp for the past 12 weeks and I have changed my body composition to get myself down into the super-bantamweight division," Doheny said.

"Now, all of a sudden I am being asked to move to featherweight. I'm in talks with my management at the minute and we are trying to rub out the discrepancies.

"At the end of the day it is professional boxing. Professional meaning you agree to a certain weight division and a certain category and you stick to it. You can't go changing things up at the last hour."

Interim title shot changes complexion of contest

Conlan, undefeated in 15 professional bouts, is fighting at Feile an Phobail in his native west Belfast for a second time against former IBF super-bantamweight world champion Doheny.

The 34-year-old is looking to bounce back from a defeat in his last contest.

The Portlaoise native was beaten on points by Romania's Ionut Baluta in March 2020, who was in turn defeated by Conlan earlier this year in their intercontinental super-bantamweight title fight.

With the interim WBA featherweight title on the line, Conlan's presumed path towards a world title shot has perhaps been altered.

The 29-year-old is ranked as the number one contender by the WBO at super-bantamweight, and after April's win over Baluta had signalled his desire to face reigning champion Stephen Fulton.

Conlan and Doheny are fourth and fifth respectively in the WBA's featherweight rankings.

Britain's Leigh Wood claimed the belt with a shock 12th-round stoppage of China's Xu Can last Saturday.