Weight disagreement sparks 'needle' before Conlan and Doheny bout

Michael Conlan says he wants to "put manners" on "arrogant" TJ Doheny when the pair meet on Friday for the vacant WBA featherweight title in Belfast.

The Falls Park bout has had a spiky build-up with Conlan and Doheny clashing over the agreed weight.

A mandatory shot at the outright title awaits the winner of the contest in Belfast's Falls Park.

"I have an opponent who brings that [siege mentality] out in me," said Conlan, 29.

"You can see his attitude and how arrogant and angry he seems all the time. He's got one of them faces which just looks angry all the time.

"He hasn't even said 'thank you' to any of the drivers that have been driving him around. I feel like going in there and putting manners on him."

Conlan and Doheny were this week in disagreement over what weight Friday's contest in west Belfast will take place at after the WBA announced that their featherweight belt will be on the line.

While the Belfast fighter claims his opponent agreed to fight at a 124lb catchweight, Doheny insists the bout was always scheduled to be at super-bantamweight (122lb).

However, Belfast's Conlan - who is undefeated in 15 professional bouts - does not believe the Portlaoise native is "trying to get under his skin".

"That's just him as a person," added the 2012 Olympic bronze medallist.

"He's uptight, he thinks the world is against him. Feeling sorry for yourself type of guy. He slipped up against [Ionut] Baluta and now thinks everyone thinks he's a bad fighter.

"No-one thinks that, we all think you're a good fighter, but on Friday night you'll slip up again and I'll destroy you."

Conlan beat Ruiz in Belfast's Falls Park in August 2019

Friday's Feile an Phobail contest marks the first time Conlan has fought on home soil since outclassing Argentina's Diego Alberto Ruiz at the west Belfast event in August 2019.

Since then, he has overcome France's Sofiane Takoucht and Baluta of Romania, and while Doheny has not fought since losing to the latter in March 2020, Conlan insists the former IBF super-bantamweight world champion represents the toughest examination of his credentials to date.

"This is a big test. There's no doubt in my mind that it's the hardest fight of my career.

"Whether I say he's feeling it or not, he's a world champion. He's the best fighter I'll have fought and he'll give me the hardest test I'll have had.

"But I plan to go in and make it as easy as I possibly can. This is the first fight where I've felt no pressure because I can just be myself.

"I don't have to go in and blow this guy out and have that expectation on my shoulders and get criticised after. It doesn't matter what way I win, whether it's on points or by stoppage, I'll just go in and do it."

'Road warrior' Doheny plans to feed off Belfast crowd

While Conlan is aiming to extend his run of professional wins to 16, southpaw Doheny is hoping to bounce back from his surprising unanimous points defeat by Baluta in March 2020.

This will be Doheny's first fight as a professional on Irish soil and the 34-year-old says he takes little notice of being considered an underdog against Conlan.

"I've been doing it my whole career," said Doheny, who moved to Australia in 2008 before turning professional in 2012.

"I've travelled the world and done it, been a bit of a road warrior and I won't be fazed by being the away fighter.

"I think I speak for every fighter when I say this, you're not affected by who they're screaming for. You feed off the energy of the crowd. I'm built for it."