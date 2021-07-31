Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Scotland's Hannah Rankin will fight for the WBA super-welterweight title in November.

Costa Rica's Hannah Gabriel is the current WBA champion, and has lost just twice in 24 fights.

Rankin, 31, previously held the IBO female super-welterweight title in 2019 before losing to Patricia Berghult.

She failed to gain the vacant WBO middleweight title last year after being knocked out in the seventh round by Savannah Marshall.

Rankin last fought in March this year, beating South Africa's Kholosa Ndobayini on points over eight rounds, which took her record to 10 wins in 15 fights.