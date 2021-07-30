Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Luke Campbell (right) was stopped by Ryan Garcia in January

Former Olympic champion Luke Campbell has retired from boxing.

The 33-year-old Briton, who won bantamweight gold at London 2012, suffered a seventh-round stoppage defeat by Ryan Garcia in January.

Campbell, 33, twice challenged for world lightweight titles, losing to Jorge Linares in 2017 and Vasyl Lomachenko in 2019.

Campbell said external-link he has "lived his dream" and "accomplished more than I ever imagined".

At London 2012 he became the first British bantamweight to win Olympic gold since 1908, and turned professional in 2013.

Campbell said his proudest victory was "winning the backing of the fans".

"Throughout my career, I have tried to test myself against the very best in the industry and never shied away from anyone," he said.

"I'm so grateful this hasn't gone unnoticed by the supporters and I appreciate you all."

