Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight title defence against Oleksandr Usyk will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 25 September.

Joshua, 31, will risk his IBF, WBA and WBO belts against the Ukrainian, who is his mandatory challenger.

Usyk, 34, has not fought for a title as a heavyweight but held all four belts a division lower at cruiserweight.

Joshua was ordered to defend his WBO title after the collapse of his bout with fellow Briton Tyson Fury.

Despite months of negotiations a fight between Joshua and WBC world champion Fury for all four belts failed to materialise.

Fury will face American Deontay Wilder, who he defeated to become a two-time world heavyweight champion in his most recent bout in February 2020, for a third time in Las Vegas on 24 July.

Former undisputed world cruiserweight champion Usyk has 18 wins from 18 bouts.

