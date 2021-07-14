Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Katie Taylor last fought in May when she got a points win over England's Natasha Jonas at the Manchester Arena

Undisputed world lightweight champion Katie Taylor will fight in Leeds on 4 September, while former men's featherweight world champion Josh Warrington also returns to action.

Taylor, 35, defends her WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO belts against American Jennifer Han at the city's Headingley Stadium.

Warrington, 30, the former IBF featherweight title holder, takes on Mexico's Mauricio Lara in a rematch.

Lara ended Warrington's unbeaten record with a ninth-round victory in February.

That fight was the first time Warrington had been in the ring in 16 months and he sees the fight in his home city as a chance to rebuild his career.

"It's been an up and down period, time for reflection and to reassess myself," said Warrington, whose loss to Lara was the first in 31 professional bouts.

"I've watched the first fight a dozen times, I'm mentally and physically prepared.

"It won't be the same result, I want revenge. It's going to be a huge event in Leeds, I can't wait to get back in there and rewrite the script.

"September 4th we get back on track to the top."

Josh Warrington was knocked down in the fourth round before being stopped by Mauricio Lara in the ninth in their fight at Wembley Arena in February

There could be a crowd of more than 20,000 at Headingley after Taylor's past three fights have seen no fans in attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm really excited to defend my titles in front of a live crowd again and especially in Leeds," said Ireland's Taylor, who has won all 18 fights as a professional and an Olympic gold medal at London 2012 as an amateur.

"My last few fights have effectively been behind closed doors and it's definitely a strange experience so to have crowds back again and outdoors in Leeds will make for a very special atmosphere."

Han, 38, has won 18 of her 22 professional fights, while 23-year-old Lara has 22 wins and two defeats from his 24 bouts.