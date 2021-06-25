Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Joshua had been poised for a fight with Tyson Fury, which would have seen all four heavyweight titles on the line for the first time

Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight title defence against Oleksandr Usyk will take place on 25 September, promoter Eddie Hearn has said.

Joshua, 31, will risk his IBF, WBA and WBO belts against the Ukrainian, who is his mandatory challenger.

Usyk has not challenged for a title at heavyweight but has held all four belts a division lower at cruiserweight.

Hearn revealed the date on Instagram. He has previously touted London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as a venue.

The fight arrives after months of negotiations failed to deliver a bout between Joshua and WBC world champion Tyson Fury for all four significant titles at heavyweight.

Both sides of the Joshua-Fury negotiations have since sought to blame the other but the hope remains that the two Britons could fight if they come through their next bouts.

Fury will face American Deontay Wilder for a third time in Las Vegas on 24 July.

The 32-year-old became a two-time world heavyweight champion by beating Wilder in a rematch in February 2020 and has not fought since.