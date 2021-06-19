Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Naoya Inoue is a three-weight world champion

Japan's Naoya Inoue knocked down Michael Dasmarinas three times within three rounds to retain his IBF and WBA bantamweight titles in Las Vegas.

Inoue sent Filipino Dasmarinas to the canvas with a body shot in the second round and then did so again twice in the third - the last of which, a left hook to the ribs - ended the fight.

The 28-year-old remains unbeaten with 18 knockouts in 21 fights.

He is ranked behind only Canelo Alvarez as the best pound-for-pound boxer.

Inoue is likely to face the winner of WBA holder Nonito Donaire's fight with WBO holder John Riel Casimero in a bout that would unify the division.

"I prepare myself to knock them out, whether with a head shot or a body shot," said three-weight world champion Inoue.

"I came prepared and to get a win by knockout is good for me.

"Getting the win makes me smile, but to be able to fight the winner of Casimero and Donaire, that brings me another smile."