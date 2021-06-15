Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Participants in the super-featherweight tournament have not yet been named but Britain's Natasha Jonas (left) and Terri Harper compete at the weight

The World Boxing Super Series will stage a first women's tournament when it commences its third season.

The Super Series - a tournament featuring eight fighters played out over several months - has been popular with fans since its inception in 2017.

Tournaments have been won by the likes of Oleksandr Usyk at cruiserweight, Callum Smith at super-middleweight and Josh Taylor at light-welterweight.

The new season will feature female fighters at super-featherweight.

"[Women's boxing] is in an amazing place - competition is hotter than ever," said World Boxing Super Series chief boxing offer Kalle Sauerland.

"The super-featherweights we feel is a division that has such depth and also allows those in the divisions around it to take part."

Participants in the tournament have not yet been announced but previous editions have included world champions, with Usyk notably winning all four world titles on his way to lifting the cruiserweight trophy in 2018.

Britain's Terri Harper is currently WBC world champion at super-featherweight, while her compatriot Natasha Jonas has spent much of her career at the weight.