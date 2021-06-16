Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Joe Joyce earned his biggest win as a professional over Daniel Dubois in November

British heavyweight Joe Joyce will face Carlos Takam on 24 July in a bout that could secure him a world title shot.

Joyce, 35, has not fought since inflicting a first career defeat on Daniel Dubois in November.

The 2016 Olympic silver medallist is well positioned for a title shot and a win would strengthen his case.

"It is a testament to Joe's character that he'd take a fight as difficult as this when a world title fight is waiting," said promoter Frank Warren.

"This is a dangerous, dangerous fight and Joe needs to make sure he doesn't let Carlos come in and take everything he's worked so hard for."

Joyce takes a record of 12 wins from 12 fights into the Wembley Arena bout and said: "I only want competitive fights but everyone wants to avoid me. Carlos Takam didn't even want to spar me in Las Vegas, so I'm surprised he's taken the fight."

Cameroon-born French fighter Takam, 40, lost in a world title bout with Anthony Joshua in 2017 and was also beaten by Britain's Derek Chisora a year later.

He has since won four fights in a row and overall has lost five times in 45 outings.