European Road to Tokyo qualifying event Venue: Le Grand Dome in Villebon-sur-Yvette, Paris Dates: 4-8 June Coverage: Every day of the event can be watched on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

Britain's Pat McCormack and Lauren Price secured gold medals after winning their respective finals at the European Olympic Boxing qualifiers in Paris.

McCormack clinched men's welterweight gold with a thrilling victory against Russia's Andrei Zamkovoi.

That was after Welsh fighter Price claimed a unanimous points win over Zenfira Magomedalieva in the women's middleweight final.

Galal Yafai was disqualified in his flyweight final against Billal Bennama.

Yafai, who secured his place at the Tokyo Games before the original qualifying event in London was suspended by the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020, was penalised after twice clashing heads with the Frenchman in what was a dramatic and controversial end to a gripping final bout.

It marked further disappointment for Yafai, 28, who also lost to Bennama in the 2019 World Championships quarter-final.

World number one Price had no such problems as she dispatched Magomedalieva, capping a memorable week for the 26-year-old after she sealed Olympic qualification on Saturday.

European champion McCormack celebrated his 26th birthday in style by winning gold after an absorbing contest with Zamkovoi, who beat the Englishman in the 2019 World Championships final.

GB fighters Charley Davison (flyweight) and Caroline Dubois (lightweight) secured silver medals after losing their final bouts, while Ben Whittaker was withdrawn from his light-heavyweight decider after securing Olympic qualification earlier in the tournament.

Frazer Clarke competes for gold in the men's super-heavyweight division against Mourad Aliev in the Tuesday evening session.