Last updated on .From the section Boxing

European Road to Tokyo qualifying event Venue: Le Grand Dome in Villebon-sur-Yvette, Paris Dates: 4 - 8 June Coverage: Every day of the event can be watched on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

Karriss Artingstall became the 11th British boxer to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics with featherweight box-off victory at the European qualifiers.

The 26-year-old world bronze medallist beat Sweden's Stephanie Thour by unanimous decision to secure her Olympic status.

Artingstall had lost to Bulgaria's Stanimira Petrova in Sunday's quarter-finals.

Seven GB boxers will contest finals at the event in Paris on Tuesday.

Charley Davison, Caroline Dubois, Lauren Price, Pat McCormack, Ben Whittaker, Galal Yafai and Frazer Clarke will compete for the gold medals in their respective weight divisions as well as favourable seedings in Tokyo.

They, as well as Artingstall, join Cheavon Clarke, Luke McCormack and Peter McGrail in qualifying for the postponed Olympics.

The European Olympic Boxing qualifiers are a continuation of the Road to Tokyo European Olympic qualifier in London that was suspended after three days of competition because of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.