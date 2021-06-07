Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Michaela Walsh was the first of five Irish boxers who will be in action in Paris on Monday

Ireland's Michaela Walsh and Kellie Harrington have made it through to their finals at the Tokyo Olympics European qualifier event in France.

Both fighters had booked their places at the Tokyo Games with quarter-final wins on Sunday but followed that up by winning their semi-finals on Monday.

Featherweight Walsh secured a split points decision victory over Bulgaria's Stanimira Petrova.

Lightweight Harrington beat Esra Yildiz of Turkey on a unanimous decision.

Two-time Commonwealth Games silver medallist Walsh will face Irma Testa of Italy in Tuesday's final, while number-two seed and 2018 world champion Harrington is up against Caroline Dubois of Great Britain.

Aoife O'Rourke, who had also booked her Tokyo berth before Monday's action, lost on points in her women's middleweight semi-final to reigning world champion Lauren Price.

Michaela's younger brother Aidan, who made it a family double by also qualifying for the Olympics on Sunday, was not able to repeat his sister's success on Monday as he lost on a unanimous decision against the impressive world-number-one welterweight Pat McCormack of England in a repeat of their 2018 Commonwealth Games final.

Walsh and Petrova seemed to be sizing each other up in a quiet opening round, but there was a lot more attacking intent in the second with Walsh having success with some strong right-hand punches.

The fighters' counter-punching style made for another close final round but Walsh came out on top on the judges' scorecard.

Harrington was surprisingly adjudged to have lost her opening round but stayed on top throughout to ensure she went through to the decider.