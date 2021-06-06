Last updated on .From the section Boxing

European Road to Tokyo qualifying event Venue: Le Grand Dome in Villebon-sur-Yvette, Paris Dates: 4 - 8 June Coverage: Every day of the event can be watched on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

Pat McCormack, Cheavon Clarke and Frazer Clarke all booked places at the Olympics to make it 10 British boxers heading to Tokyo.

Commonwealth super heavyweight champion Frazer Clarke beat Turkey's Berat Acar by a unanimous points decision to reach the Olympics at his third attempt.

Rio Olympian McCormack defeated Georgia's Eskerkhan Madiev by a unanimous points decision.

Cheavon Clarke won by split decision against Greece's Vagkan Nanitzanian.

Caroline Dubois, Lauren Price, Charley Davison, Ben Whittaker and McCormack's twin brother Luke were the GB boxers to qualify for Tokyo on Saturday.

Galal Yafai and Peter McGrail are also competing in Paris despite confirming their spots before the original event was suspended as their performances will affect seeding at the Games.

The European Olympic Boxing qualifiers are a continuation of the Road to Tokyo European Olympic qualifier in London that was suspended after three days of competition because of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

Featherweight Karriss Artingstall lost to Bulgaria's Stanimira Petrova but can still qualify for Tokyo if she wins Monday's box-off against Sweden's Stephanie Thour.

Cheavon Clarke's win capped a remarkable turnaround for the heavyweight, 29, who had quit the sport and became a HGV driver following the 2014 Commonwealths.

The semi-finals of the European Road to Tokyo qualifying event take place on Monday, with boxers now competing to determine their seedings at the Games.