Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Michaela Walsh qualified with a comfortable victory over Sweden's Stephanie Thour

Siblings Michaela and Aidan Walsh secured their places in Ireland's Olympic boxing squad with quarter-final wins at the European qualifiers.

Older sister Michaela dominated her contest against Stephanie Thour to cruise to a unanimous points win before Aidan, 24, was made to work hard for a 3-2 split decision win over Yevhenii Barabanov.

The pair, from Belfast's Monkstown Amateur Boxing Club, become the third and fourth Irish fighters to book their Olympics spots in Paris.

They join Kellie Harrington and Aoife O'Rourke, both of whom claimed their berths on Saturday.

Featherweight Michaela, a two-time Commonwealth Games silver medallist, was never troubled by Thour as her superior shot selection and movement saw her gain the upper hand in the opening round.

She never relinquished her dominant position as she cruised into a semi-final meeting with Bulgaria's Stanimira Petrova.

A fast start gave Aidan Walsh the edge over Ukraine's Yevhenii Barabanov

In the men's welterweight division, Aidan Walsh came out on top in a far tighter contest against Barabanov.

Walsh's faster start, that saw him awarded the first round on all five of the judges scorecards, proved to be pivotal as the fighters split the last two rounds in a scrappy contest.

It will be a first Olympics for both siblings, who collected silver medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.