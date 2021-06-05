Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Charley Davison will go to Tokyo having returned to boxing following the birth of her three children

European Road to Tokyo qualifying event Venue: Le Grand Dome in Villebon-sur-Yvette, Paris Dates: 4 - 8 June

Five more British boxers have secured their Team GB place for the Tokyo Olympics after wins in the European qualifiers in Paris.

Caroline Dubois, Lauren Price, Charley Davison, Luke McCormack and Ben Whittaker each won second tournament bouts on Saturday.

Lightweight Dubois, 20, beat Italy's Rebecca Nicoli in the quarter-finals.

Middleweight world champion Lauren Price won a unanimous decision against Ukraine's Anastasiia Chernokolenko.

Flyweight Davison also triumphed on points, beating Poland's Sandra Drabik.

Earlier, lightweight Luke McCormack earned his place in Tokyo as he beat Turkey's Tugrulhan Erdemir.

Light heavyweight Whittaker became the seventh British fighter to book a seat on the plane to Tokyo as he also won on points against Sweden's Liridon Nuha.

Galal Yafai and Peter McGrail are also competing despite confirming their spots before the original event was suspended as their performances will affect seeding at the Games.

The European Olympic Boxing qualifiers are a continuation of the Road to Tokyo European Olympic qualifier in London that was suspended after three days of competition because of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.