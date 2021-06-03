Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Michaela Walsh is in the last 16 of the qualifier event in Paris

Nine Irish boxers will take part in the final European Olympic qualifier event in France this week, but Michael Nevin will not be involved.

The event was suspended after three days in London last March due to the Covid-19 outbreak, but will now run from Friday until Tuesday in Paris.

Flyweight Brendan Irvine qualified for this summer's Tokyo Games last March but will still compete in Paris.

Kurt Walker lost in March but is likely to qualify through his world ranking.

Michaela Walsh (featherweight) and Kellie Harrington (lightweight) start in the round of 16, with six Olympic places available in their divisions, although both women could reach the Games through their world rankings if they do not make it through automatically in France. That cannot be confirmed until after the tournament is finished.

Lightweight George Bates is also in the last 16 and is one win away from securing his Olympic place, while middleweight Nevin cannot be replaced as he already fought last year.

Super-heavy Dean Gardiner has retired but, as he didn't fight in the tournament last year, Ireland have been allowed to replace him with Gytis Lisinskas.

Aidan Walsh, Aoife O'Rourke, Kirill Afanasev and Emmet Brennan are also travelling to Paris with hopes of making Team Ireland in Tokyo.