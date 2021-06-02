Daniel Dubois' left eye sustained heavy damage during his November defeat by Joe Joyce

Daniel Dubois will take "the next step on my journey" as he faces his first fight since fracturing an eye socket.

The heavyweight, 23, was injured during his first career defeat by fellow Briton Joe Joyce in November.

Some fighters past and present said Dubois "quit" by failing to beat the count - but he needed surgery.

Before his return against Romania's Bogdan Dinu on Saturday, Dubois said: "I needed a test and didn't want to come back with a soft touch."

The Londoner added: "This is the fight I needed to come back with, where I can perform and get the devastating win that I need to show I am back. I have had that experience. It's now the next step in my journey."

Former world champion Carl Frampton and ex-British champion Matt Macklin were among those to criticise Dubois for dropping to one knee and failing to beat the count 10 rounds into his fight with Joyce.

Since the high-profile defeat, he has moved to team up with trainer Shane McGuigan and he now insists he is "better than before".

Promoter Frank Warren added: "There is a lot on the line. It was very unfortunate how it panned out for Daniel against Joyce, but he is a young man and still has a lot to give.

"It is for Daniel to show he is the man coming through and we will find out more on Saturday. I hope it goes the way we want and Daniel re-establishes himself."

Dubois had one defeat in 16 outings while 34-year-old Dinu has two losses in 22 fights.