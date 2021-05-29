Devin Haney beats Jorge Linares despite scare to defend WBC lightweight title
American Devin Haney survived a late scare to defend his WBC lightweight title by beating former world champion Jorge Linares in Las Vegas.
After controlling the bout, Haney was rocked in the 10th round but won by unanimous decision - 116-112, 116-112, 115-113 on the judges' scorecards.
He remains undefeated in 26 fights and afterwards called for a unification bout against compatriot Teofimo Lopez.
"If Teofimo Lopez is next, let's do it," 22-year-old Haney told Dazn.
"If Teofimo wants to get it next, let's do it for all the belts — the real undisputed."
Lopez, who is unbeaten in 16 professional fights, holds the IBF, WBA, WBO lightweight belts - plus The Ring magazine title - and criticised Haney during the week.
Against 35-year-old Venezuelan Linares, Haney wobbled in the closing seconds of the 10th after being struck by a right hand.
He was caught again in the 11th but kept his distance in the 12th to retain his title.
"This is boxing. You're going to get hit with big shots," Haney said. "But it's about continuing to box smart."
Elsewhere on Saturday, 38-year-old Filipino Nonito Donaire became the oldest fighter to win a bantamweight title with a fourth-round knockout of WBC champion Nordine Oubaali in Los Angeles.
