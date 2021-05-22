Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Scotland's Josh Taylor has a perfect record from 17 fights

Josh Taylor v Jose Ramirez Venue: Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas Date: 22 May Belts: IBF, WBA, WBO and WBC world light-welterweight titles Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio Scotland; live text commentary on BBC Sport website

The waiting is almost over and Josh Taylor is primed in his quest to make British boxing history.

The Scot takes to the ring in Las Vegas in the early hours of Sunday to face fellow world champion Jose Ramirez.

Undisputed super-lightweight supremacy is on the line - Taylor, 30, holds the IBF and WBA titles while his American opponent is the WBC and WBO champion.

Should Taylor succeed, he will be the first British fighter to hold all four belts across any weight division.

To do so, he has to inflict a first defeat on 28-year-old Ramirez who has won all 26 of his previous contests.

Taylor also boasts a perfect record, with the most recent of his 17 wins a first-round knockout of Thailand's Apinun Khongsong last September.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the fight - just the sixth time in 33 years that all four belts have been at stake - takes place in front of a limited crowd of 3,000 fans.

Where can I follow it?

Radio 5 Live - and Radio Scotland - brings you coverage from 02:30 BST on Sunday.

Taylor and Ramirez are due to do the ring walk at around 3:30 with the fight scheduled to start approximately half an hour later.

In the commentary booth will be Radio 5 Live boxing analysts Mike Costello and Steve Bunce alongside trainer Joe Gallagher.

What are they saying?

Josh Taylor: "There will definitely be some fireworks in there. But I think I know what to expect from Ramirez, he's going to come forward and put the pressure on.

"He'll try and break me down, put me on the back foot up against the ropes. That's what he's going to bring but I'm fully prepared. Whatever he brings I'm ready for."

Jose Ramirez: "This is the biggest fight of my career and I was very motivated to train like the underdog, even if I was the favourite.

"But that doesn't matter. Odds makers, people's opinions are not going to help me, they are not going to help Josh. I am just grateful for this opportunity."

What do the pundits think?

Radio 5 Live Boxing's Mike Costello

One of these two is going to becoming only the fifth boxer in history to have held all four recognised world championship belts. So it's a monumental occasion.

For Taylor to got where he is now in 17 fights is remarkable progress. He is facing the most difficult task of his career so far. He is favourite and I think he will do it.

Radio 5 Live Boxing's Steve Bunce

These two have some similar energy. There is something about the two of them. I really like Ramirez and what he stands for. I like Taylor and what he stands for. As fighters I absolutely love them.